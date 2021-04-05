$49.41 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce sales of $49.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $40.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $245.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $256.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $281.55 million, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $296.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAOI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,246.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,423,314.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 58,458 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 21,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,342. The stock has a market cap of $230.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

