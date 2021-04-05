B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $17.11 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,516. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

