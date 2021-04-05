Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $31.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HARP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,095,550 shares of company stock worth $22,061,136 over the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 230,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,773,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,085. The company has a market capitalization of $706.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

