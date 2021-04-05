Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 524,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,563,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $203.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

