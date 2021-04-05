Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 637 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.7% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. United Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 23,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HON traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.05. 9,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $219.67. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.53.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

