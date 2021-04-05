Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Up 19.8% Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.91 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00299975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00096888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.03 or 0.00763325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029042 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

