RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWEOY traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.72. 288,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,811. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.