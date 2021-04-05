Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.14. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3,836.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 19.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,983 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

