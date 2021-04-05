Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,035 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 748,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC increased its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.41 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

