Smart Portfolios LLC Has $863,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 218.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,035,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $407.19. 264,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,585. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.54 and a fifty-two week high of $404.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.63 and its 200-day moving average is $368.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

