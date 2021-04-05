PieDAO DEFI++ Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $45,311.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for about $5.31 or 0.00009006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00074416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.81 or 0.00300048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00097238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.32 or 0.00764190 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029197 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

