Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Anterix news, COO Ryan Gerbrandt sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,756.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,794 shares in the company, valued at $789,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 7,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $333,631.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares worth $1,760,889. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Anterix during the third quarter worth about $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Anterix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.80. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

