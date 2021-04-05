Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,841,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after acquiring an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,971. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 497.70, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.53.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

