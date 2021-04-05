Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.57 ($2.69).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Convatec Group alerts:

Shares of Convatec Group stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 193.80 ($2.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 193.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 195.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. Convatec Group has a one year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Convatec Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

In other Convatec Group news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

Convatec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Convatec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convatec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.