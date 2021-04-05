Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $535.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,886. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.71 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

