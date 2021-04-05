Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,276 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.28. The stock had a trading volume of 107,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,454. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $191.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.