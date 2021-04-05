Patron Partners Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 638 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $15.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $781.87. 5,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,547. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.19 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $720.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $683.11.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

