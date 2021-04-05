Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lifted by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.8% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.18. 557,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. The stock has a market cap of $877.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.51 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,402,007 shares of company stock worth $378,004,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

