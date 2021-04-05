Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 109 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.28. The company had a trading volume of 39,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.20 and a 200 day moving average of $175.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $202.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

