Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNCE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.
In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $27,545.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,153 shares in the company, valued at $337,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $44,278.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $5.04. 7,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $13.50.
Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.