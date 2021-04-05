Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNCE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $27,545.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,153 shares in the company, valued at $337,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $44,278.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $5.04. 7,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

