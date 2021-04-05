Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.06.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.90. 9,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,695. The stock has a market cap of $184.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 258,834 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 398,450 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

