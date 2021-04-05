Travala.com (AVA) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Travala.com token can now be bought for $5.23 or 0.00008823 BTC on exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $262.71 million and approximately $16.08 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00298392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00097248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00758237 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 112.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029050 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,247,551 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.