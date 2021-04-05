Blockzero Labs (XIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.92 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $11.92 million and approximately $592,401.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00053756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00675072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,149,501 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

