Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. QuinStreet posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. 6,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $934,227.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,851 shares of company stock worth $5,470,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,263,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.