BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading 7.1% Higher

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. 565,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,150,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 36.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,113,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 297,277 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $3,779,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 167,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.