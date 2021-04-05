Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.20

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 2765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,597.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,513 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

