Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Spark Power Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Shares of SPG traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.72. 69,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,039. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.28 million and a PE ratio of 40.95. Spark Power Group has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$2.89.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.