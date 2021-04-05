Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Spark Power Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SPG traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.72. 69,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,039. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.28 million and a PE ratio of 40.95. Spark Power Group has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$2.89.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

