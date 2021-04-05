Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at ATB Capital

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.30 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.18% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE CRDL traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.25. 93,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,530. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$139.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.52.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.