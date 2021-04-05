Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.53

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 76007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Navient by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navient by 804.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 926,836 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Navient by 6,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 896,695 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $5,099,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $3,989,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

