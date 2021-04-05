Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Target Price at $272.95

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $8.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.21. 8,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $151.94 and a 12 month high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

