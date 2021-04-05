Analysts Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $352.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post sales of $352.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.00 million and the lowest is $350.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $315.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

AEIS stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

