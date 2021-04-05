SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000599 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.