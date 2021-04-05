9,115 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.74.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 468,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,844,332. The firm has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.