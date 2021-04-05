AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $66.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,373 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,816 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $92.23. 5,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,798. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $96.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

