55,031 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 55,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Intel accounts for 0.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.78. 587,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,142,285. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $267.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.