Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

INTC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.77. 600,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,142,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

