Brokerages Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on COG. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 514,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,021,000 after acquiring an additional 138,317 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,482,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,255,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,921,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,121,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.56. 136,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,265. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

