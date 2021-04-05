CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.60 Million

Brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to announce sales of $23.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.81 million and the lowest is $22.40 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $26.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $96.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.91 million to $97.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $98.25 million to $100.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTT. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

CTT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. 1,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -26.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 191,210 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 497,846 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 675,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

