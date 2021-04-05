Patron Partners Advisors LLC Invests $769,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,103. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $153.96 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

