BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. United Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

