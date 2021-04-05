Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.20. The stock had a trading volume of 119,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,529,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.26 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

