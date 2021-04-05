Ycash (YEC) Trading Up 50.9% This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $37,435.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ycash has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.00325285 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00085808 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00114339 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,992,562 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.