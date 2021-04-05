Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $275.36. The company had a trading volume of 22,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $116.00 and a one year high of $387.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.20 and its 200 day moving average is $292.46.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

