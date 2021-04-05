Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,802,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.51 on Monday, hitting $463.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,518. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $272.03 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.