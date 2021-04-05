Jackson Square Capital LLC Purchases 1,271 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $464.01. 14,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $272.03 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.