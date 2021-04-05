Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $153.86 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a market capitalization of $469.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

