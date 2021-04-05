Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Down 7.6%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 189,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,587,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

TELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $885.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $6,823,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353 in the last three months. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tellurian by 48.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 389,356 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tellurian by 94.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 277,608 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

