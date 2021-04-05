Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.53

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 76007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Get Navient alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Navient by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Navient by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 926,836 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Navient by 6,742.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 896,695 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $5,099,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $3,989,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.