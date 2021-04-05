Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $149.18

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$149.18 and last traded at C$148.56, with a volume of 279023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$147.79.

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$147.73.

The company has a market cap of C$105.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$142.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$140.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total transaction of C$3,867,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,756,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,492,351,639.40. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,919,071.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 937,134 shares of company stock worth $134,734,850.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

