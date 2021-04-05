Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 23130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

